Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$300.24 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ELD. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a C$9.50 price target on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.86.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$12.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.28. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$9.52 and a twelve month high of C$17.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65.

In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total transaction of C$40,108.02.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

