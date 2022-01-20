QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Receives $54.51 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. DZ Bank upgraded QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NYSE QGEN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 71,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.09.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $534.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

