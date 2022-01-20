Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the December 15th total of 30,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 185,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Quantum FinTech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88.

Get Quantum FinTech Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestline Management LP increased its position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 5.9% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 54,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $768,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.