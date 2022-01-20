R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Price Up 5.8%

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.28 and last traded at $21.28. Approximately 85,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,172,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

RCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,114,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,871 over the last three months. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 117.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 82,040 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 44,344 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,632 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806 shares during the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.9% during the second quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 796,434 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $17,713,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter worth $2,620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $281,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.