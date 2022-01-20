RA International Group (LON:RAI) Trading Down 3%

RA International Group PLC (LON:RAI)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 45.10 ($0.62). 62,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 29,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 53.35. The company has a market cap of £77.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00.

RA International Group Company Profile (LON:RAI)

RA International Group PLC provides site services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and the Middle East. The company constructs paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems ; brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units; accommodation camps, workshops, warehouses, embassies, and offices; and power generation projects, water and waste management plants, and landfills, as well as offers road rehabilitation and horizontal engineering.

