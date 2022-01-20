Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,678 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,625,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 303.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,921,000 after buying an additional 1,031,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 875.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after buying an additional 656,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 46.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after buying an additional 438,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 146.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after buying an additional 387,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of NFE opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.83 and a beta of 1.60. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $57.00.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.93%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

