Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 44,735 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,735 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after buying an additional 102,095 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 206,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.95. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.26.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

