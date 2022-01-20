Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 31.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,039 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

UAL opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.65. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.49. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.