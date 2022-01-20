Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Novavax by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,782,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $100,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total transaction of $293,583.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,725 shares of company stock valued at $15,780,008 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.83.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $92.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.17. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.70 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.42.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

