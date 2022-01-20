Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,765 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 40.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,611 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Twitter by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 9.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth $277,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 57.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.85. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of -155.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. dropped their price objective on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.74.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $198,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sarah Personette sold 14,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $790,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,253 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.