Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 30,269 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,019 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,269 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.27%.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

