Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 8,860 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 19.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,860 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,634.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZNTL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

ZNTL stock opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average of $67.50. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $626,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $2,331,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,413 shares of company stock valued at $13,316,230 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

