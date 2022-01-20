Ramesh Kumar Sells 7,500 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OCGN stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,829,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,204,966. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OCGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

