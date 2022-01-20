RAMP Market Capitalization Reaches $58.08 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. RAMP has a total market cap of $58.08 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RAMP has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,558,392 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

