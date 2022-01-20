Raphael Lamm Acquires 473,875 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm bought 473,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.87 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,358,599.63 ($977,409.80).
Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 24th, Raphael Lamm bought 238,290 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.71 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$645,051.03 ($464,065.49).
- On Monday, December 13th, Raphael Lamm bought 241,297 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.73 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$657,775.62 ($473,219.87).
About L1 Long Short Fund
