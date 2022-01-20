RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Down 8%

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) fell 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.24. 3,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 308,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on RAPT. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $697.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $96,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $81,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,943 shares of company stock worth $530,196 in the last ninety days. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 162,516 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,769,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $311,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,639,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.