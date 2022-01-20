Rate3 (RTE) Price Tops $0.0002

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $139,515.26 and $47,761.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00053293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00115124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

