Raymond James Analysts Give Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) a C$12.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of SGY stock opened at C$6.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.57. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$2.51 and a one year high of C$6.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$542.10 million and a PE ratio of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.86, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$1.10. The company had revenue of C$105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.6132857 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surge Energy news, Director Robert Allen Leach purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, with a total value of C$118,035.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 402,348 shares in the company, valued at C$1,583,038.21.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

