Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,993 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,498,000 after acquiring an additional 498,259 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in FirstCash by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,240,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,694,000 after acquiring an additional 76,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FirstCash by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in FirstCash by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,426,000 after acquiring an additional 42,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,866,000 after acquiring an additional 28,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $73.24 on Thursday. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $97.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

