Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,345,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $168,594,000 after purchasing an additional 179,861 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,271 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,127,000 after purchasing an additional 108,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 580,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,991,000 after purchasing an additional 189,031 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMI opened at $90.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.17. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.29 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

