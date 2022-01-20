Raymond James & Associates Has $1.05 Million Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Overstock.com by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Overstock.com by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Overstock.com by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 4.10. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $46.31 and a one year high of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average is $77.02.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OSTK shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

In related news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $477,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,448. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.