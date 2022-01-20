Raymond James & Associates Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPRF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 80,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 30,874 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after buying an additional 105,774 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

