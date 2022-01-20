Raymond James & Associates Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 1,868.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth $312,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth $1,109,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth $548,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth $619,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet stock opened at $89.43 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.08 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -159.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William B. Cyr purchased 1,819 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,926.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter N. George acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.96 per share, for a total transaction of $107,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.36.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

