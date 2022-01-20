Raymond James & Associates Purchases 2,555 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after buying an additional 4,442,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 196.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,123,000 after buying an additional 3,211,970 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,833 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,612,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,859 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DASH. JMP Securities raised their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.94.

DoorDash stock opened at $131.76 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion and a PE ratio of -36.50.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $19,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $5,400,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,617,286 shares of company stock worth $2,139,144,214. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

