Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,914 Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mogo were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Mogo by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Mogo during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mogo by 1,579.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Mogo by 46.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 60,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 19,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mogo by 27.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 16,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mogo stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Mogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.20 million, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 2.85.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Mogo had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mogo Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MOGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.09.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

