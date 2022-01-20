Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Miller Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 62,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NYSE:MLR opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.01. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.72 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 3.68%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

