Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 561 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,738 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,419,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 33.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,220,000 after acquiring an additional 475,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 203.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 306,388 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 138.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 380,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after acquiring an additional 220,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $93.87 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.15.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

In related news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $832,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $3,336,719 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

