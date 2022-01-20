Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at $3,989,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 130.1% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in DoorDash by 1.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at $9,451,000. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 17.5% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DASH. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.94.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $5,400,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $2,028,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,617,286 shares of company stock worth $2,139,144,214. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DASH opened at $131.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion and a PE ratio of -36.50. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

