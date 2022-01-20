Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $311,000 Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Avista during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avista during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 575.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avista alerts:

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVA opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.28. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $36.68 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.93 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.4225 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.