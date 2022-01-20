Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,427 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,726,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,691 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.54. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $581.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

