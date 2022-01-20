Raymond James Increases Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to C$13.00

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.69. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $220.56 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. Research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

