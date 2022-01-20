Raymond James Increases NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$10.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NVA. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.86.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at C$8.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.35. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.01 and a 12-month high of C$8.57.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$222.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 1.1428659 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,432,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,847,984.08. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,127,000 in the last ninety days.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.