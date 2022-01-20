Raymond James Increases Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to C$22.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

OR has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

OR opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.07.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 0.69%. Analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 121.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 246,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 80,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 51.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

