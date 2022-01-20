Raymond James Lowers B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target to $6.00

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

BTG stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,944,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in B2Gold by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,693,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,927 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,349,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,911,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,871,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 2,107,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

