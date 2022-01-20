Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Holdings Raised by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667,569 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,829,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,850,000 after purchasing an additional 627,643 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,604,000 after buying an additional 588,022 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,587,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,508,000 after buying an additional 540,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,599,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,577,000 after buying an additional 503,975 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $102.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.95 and a 200-day moving average of $96.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

