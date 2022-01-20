Raymond James Raises Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $65.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.35.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $58.87. The company has a market cap of $228.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

