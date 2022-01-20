Raymond James Weighs in on Coeur Mining, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

