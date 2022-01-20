RB Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after purchasing an additional 326,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after acquiring an additional 757,907 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,799,000 after acquiring an additional 85,293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after acquiring an additional 510,435 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $282.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,679. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

