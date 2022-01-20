RB Capital Management LLC Takes $220,000 Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.27.

NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,904. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of -1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $90.29 and a 12 month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

