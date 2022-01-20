Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.38

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.38 and last traded at C$6.41, with a volume of 244101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.48.

REAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, lowered shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Real Matters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$510.65 million and a PE ratio of 13.28.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

