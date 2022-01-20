Realty Income (NYSE:O) PT Lowered to $76.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

O opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $58.02 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.92. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

