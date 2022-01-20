Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ: LSPD):
- 1/12/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $128.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $123.00 to $57.00.
- 1/10/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $62.00.
- 1/1/2022 – Lightspeed POS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lightspeed Commerce Inc. provides one-stop commerce platform for merchants. It offer cloud solution which transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing and connection to supplier networks. The company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses. It operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “
- 12/16/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/24/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LSPD traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.54. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.26. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 3.95.
Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
