Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 8,500 ($115.98) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RB. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($73.68) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($103.70) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($83.91) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($81.87) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($128.26) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,174.55 ($97.89).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($78.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($109.43).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

