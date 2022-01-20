Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Trading Up 7.7%

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX) shares were up 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 130,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 123,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The company has a market cap of C$65.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.53.

Red Pine Exploration Company Profile (CVE:RPX)

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, silver, and nickel deposits. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that consists of 34 unpatented and mining claims and 164 patented and leased mining claims covering an area of 5,582 contiguous hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario.

