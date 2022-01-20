RED (RED) One Day Volume Tops $28,502.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, RED has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $803,748.70 and $28,502.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.59 or 0.00328871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008729 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001109 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000858 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003531 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.