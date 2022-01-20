REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.53

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.53 and last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 9153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGNX. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,280. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,869 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 202.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 25,167 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 75.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 6.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

