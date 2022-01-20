Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.65, but opened at $22.93. Regions Financial shares last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 149,917 shares.

The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.66.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68.

Regions Financial Company Profile (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

