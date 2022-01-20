Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.15

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 2568453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

