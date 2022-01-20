Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.15

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 2568453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.
Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35.
Reinvent Technology Partners Y Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTPY)
Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
