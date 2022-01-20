Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

RPHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPHM. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPHM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. 935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,086. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

