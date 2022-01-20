Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 0.75. Repay has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.27 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Repay will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 9.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Repay by 19.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 44,702 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Repay by 26.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Untitled Investments LP grew its position in shares of Repay by 9.5% in the third quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 1,476,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 128,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

